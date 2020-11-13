UNM Football hopes to disrupt Nevada’s pass game on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Football is still in search of their first victory this season. The Lobos will have their work cut out for them on Saturday afternoon, as they play Nevada at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Wolf pack comes into this game as the best team in the Mountain West in regards to the total offense. UNM has looked good stopping the run so far this year, but when it comes to defending the pass, they are the worst in the league, as they have given up 891 yards and nine touchdowns.

“Upfront we got to get that pressure on the quarterback, it’s not always about the DB’s you know, it’s partially our fault because we got to go up there and get pressure on the QB, so they don’t make those long throws. We just got to come prepared, we got to get hands-on the receivers and make sure to disrupt their routes and just make a play on the ball, be aggressive,” said UNM Sr. Linebacker, Kameron Miller.

Nevada versus UNM will be on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and will be shown on Fox Sports 2.

Latest Sports News