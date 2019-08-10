UNM Football has a “Florida connection”

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Football is now 22 days away from their season opener, and Coach Bob Davie has liked what he has seen. Davie has also liked the play of three players who just so happen to all be from Florida.

“We have three guys right there that really athletically help our team, would be the first thing, and I think the second thing with all three of those guys is they really like football. You know, they are guys that really study football and are hungry to play,” said Bob Davie.

Letayveon Beaton, Shaddrick Lowery, and Emmanuel Logan-Green are all transfers and have proven themselves to be in the running for starting positions.