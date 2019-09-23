UNM Football had stand out performances from Tevaka Tuioti and new Jordan Kress

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- It was a big win for UNM Football on Saturday afternoon, as they took out NMSU 55-52 in the 110th edition of the Rio Grande Rivalry.

Tevaka Tuioti got his first start of the season, and he would have a career high day. Tevaka finished with 3 passing touchdowns on 355 yards.

“This was his first full game against New Mexico State, you know in 2017 he played the half and he lit it up, and last year he was injured and it was unfortunate that he couldn’t play. So, when he is in we have always said he is the best of both worlds, he can run it and he can throw it. Everyone rallied around him, so we are proud of him and his continued success here”, said Saga Tuitele.

“You know i just put my head down and be humble and grind, that’s all it is”, said Tevaka Tuioti.

Newly added Lobo wide reciever, Jordan Kress also had a big game for UNM on Saturday. The Junior College transfer had a break out game against the Aggies and really showed his play making abilities.

“He is a big play maker, he did it all spring, he did it all summer, and again he is a guy that is going to put his head down, make a play, come off the field, congratulate everybody else for him making that play”, said Saga Tuitele.

Kress finished with 122 reception yards and 2 touchdowns against the Aggies and he is excited that he had this performance during this rivalry game.

“Yeah I have been itching and trying to get at the ball, you know what I am saying, but like coaches tell me if you do your 1-11 its going to eventually come to you and just have to buy into the team and that’s what I did. You can go out there with a negative attitude everyday, but that’s not what its about. So, you just have to buy in, do your 1-11 everyday, and eventually its going to come to you and that’s what happened today”, said Jordan Kress.

UNM is now 2-1 on the year and will move on to play Liberty at their place next, that game is Saturday and will kick off at 4pm mountain time.