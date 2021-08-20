UNM football fans can expect changes for 2021 season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is just two weeks away from its first home football game in more than a year but fans can expect some changes when they show up at the university stadium. One of those changes is making ticketing, parking and most concessions completely touchless, you can pay for it all through your phone.

“A lot of emphasis on trying to take advantage of technology trying to help with the potential of any covid transmissions or anything else, but also make it easier for our fan base,” said Director of Athletics Eddie Nuñez.

Fans can use credit cards to purchase all single-game parking on game day or in advance. Another new rule, everyone entering a Lobo athletic event must use clear bags.

Nuñez explains, “All of our events, from basketball to football, to baseball, everything will be clear bag policy so start the process now.”

As for COVID-19, university officials say they are closely working with the state on protocols, but right now there are no mask or vaccine requirements. Lobo fans who are not vaccinated are encouraged to wear masks.

Tailgating this year will be moved to the north side of the football stadium. So far UNM officials are pleased with ticket sales. Nunez says they’ve seen more than 1,000 new season tickets sold.

Students say they’re ready for kick-off. “I’m excited. I want to see just like the community coming altogether, supporting the Lobos,” shares Miguel Rios.

Customer service will be onsite on game day to help with the transition to digital ticketing. Season tickets and parking will be sent through email next week between August 24 and Friday, August 28.