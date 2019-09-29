UNM Football falls to 2-2 on the season after a 17-10 loss on Saturday

FILE – In this Nov. 24, 2018, file photo, New Mexico coach Bob Davie walks off the field after the team’s NCAA college football game against Wyoming in Albuquerque, N.M. New Mexico says Davie was taken to the hospital after what it called “a serious medical incident,” following the team’s he team’s game Saturday night, Aug. 31, against Sam Houston State. Athletic director Eddie Nunez released a statement after the Lobos won 39-31 at home in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Nunez said the university will release more information as it becomes available. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton, File)

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – It was an offensive struggle on Saturday afternoon in Virginia for the Lobos. After a stand out offensive game last week against NMSU, the Lobos could not find a rhythm against Liberty in what was Head Coach Bob Davie’s first game back with the team after his health incident.

Overall, UNM racked up 362 total offensive yards, but they could not capitalize in the red zone and Tevaka Tuioti would not have the best day under center. Tuioti finished with two interceptions in this game and wouldn’t link up with a receiver in the end zone until late in the fourth quarter. The final score on Saturday afternoon was 17-10.

UNM is now 2-2 heading into conference play. They will kick things off in the Mountain West on Friday next, as they play San Jose State on the road at 8 p.m.