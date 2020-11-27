UNM football falls to 0-5, after 41-27 loss at Utah State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico football is now 0-5 on the year, after a 41-27 loss at Utah State. This game was a tale of two halves, as UNM competed in the 1st half and led 13-6.

UNM took their first lead over Utah State in the 2nd quarter on a 1-yard punch-in from Bobby Cole. Cole finished with 2 rushing touchdowns in this game on 24 yards. UNM started this game slowly but finished out the half playing hard.

The 2nd half would be a different story though, as Utah State would tie the game in their opening drive in the 3rd quarter. The Aggies then went on to score 14 more unanswered points, and all 3 of their passing touchdowns went for 25 yards or more.

“My honest opinion, we are a terrible football team. You cant play for spurts and do things right, and on defense give up 21 points in a 7 minute period is absolutely ridiculous. I has nothing to do with ability, because they are in the right spot to make the play. We are a bad football team”, said UNM Head Football Coach, Danny Gonzales after the game.

UNM would fire back late in this game, with two touchdowns in back to back drives, but a long touchdown run from the Aggies would stuff UNM’s comeback in the 4th quarter. UNM QB Trae Hall had to leave this game in the 4th quarter after hurting his ribs, Coach Gonzales didn’t have an update on him after this game.

UNM is now 0-5 and will move on to play Wyoming on December 5th in Las Vegas, Nevada, that game will kick off at 8:30 p.m.

