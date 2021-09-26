UNM Football falls on the road to UTEP, 20-13

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a tough way to end their non-conference schedule, as UNM Football lost to UTEP in El Paso, 20-13. UNM was hit with some tough news before the game on Saturday, as six of their best receivers were not able to play in this game due to COVID-19 Protocols.

Not having the best threats on the outside really hurt UNM in this game, but the Lobos looked solid in the first half. They led 13-6 at the break and they really trumped the Miners in every category in the first half, but the second half would be a different story.

UTEP went on to score 17 unanswered points, getting 14 in the third quarter. UNM really struggled on offense down the stretch and their offensive line was a big reason for the inefficiency of the offense. QB Terry Wilson didn’t have much time in the pocket the entire second half, and left leg pain also hindered Wilson down the stretch.

UNM is now 2-2 on the season as they head into their Mountain West Conference opener next Saturday, when they host Air Force in Albuquerque, at 4:30 p.m.