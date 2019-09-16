UNM Football falls 66-14 to Notre Dame on Saturday

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 14: Ian Book #12 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish passes the football in the second quarter against the New Mexico Lobos at Notre Dame Stadium on September 14, 2019 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Things started out looking good for the Lobos at a sold-out Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday. They stuffed the Fighting Irish in their opening drive and forced them to punt. It wouldn’t be good after that though, as Sheriron Jones would throw a pick 6, which would be the first touchdown of the game.

Notre Dame racked up 591 total yards of offense on Saturday and racked up 66 points in the 66-14 victory over UNM. The Lobos gave had 4 turnovers and that would translate into 28 Notre Dame points.

“Four turnovers and missed tackles and you know some missed blocks. You know, you can’t give a team like that much room, that much space to make stuff happen”, said UNM Acting Head Coach Saga Tuitele.

Jones got the start at QB, but Tevaka Tuioti would come in later, as Sheriron finished with 3 interceptions. “They happened. So, of course, it’s going to be on me. I take full responsibility for it and I should have made a different read or a different play, but it happened and that was on me, that’s on my back”, said Sheriron Jones.

The Lobos fall to 1-1 on the season and move on to host New Mexico State on Saturday the 21st, that game will start at 2:30 p.m.