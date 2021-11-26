UNM football ends their season with a 35-10 loss at home to Utah State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico football ended a tough 2021 season with a tough 35-10 loss on Friday at University Stadium. The Utah State Aggies held the Lobos scoreless in the first half and lead 28-0 at the break. UNM went on to score 10 points in the 2nd half, including a 12-yard touchdown pass from Bryson Carroll to Kyle Jarvis.

The Lobos finish their season with a 3-9 overall record and a 1-7 conference record. Head Coach Danny Gonzales was disappointed after this game, but he took time to recognize the 20 seniors that were honored on Friday afternoon. “Because when you got a head coach coming in here, basically saying that you are not good enough, which is with great people, they are great people, we are not good enough as athletes or football players to win championships and compete for championships. Despite all that, those guys have tried their tails off to implement the foundation for this program and that’s not an easy thing to do. So, I am grateful to that group of 20 seniors”, said Danny Gonzales.

Senior Offensive Lineman Radson Jang suffered a bad ankle injury in the 4th quarter of this game. Coach Gonzales spoke about that injury and became emotional when talking about Jang and also the sportsmanship that was shown by Utah State during that moment. “The young man was laying there with his ankle 180 degrees the other way and Coach Anderson came over and knelt down and prayed over Radson. Wow, I thought that was awesome. Radson was disappointed because he couldn’t get off the field and apologized for not limping off of the field. So the message is there and they believe in it”, said Gonzales.

Coach Gonzales says preparing for next season starts on Monday, and while they have a lot of work ahead of them, he is excited about the future and he likes the pieces that are currently in place. “We got 7 true freshmen on the punt return team and the punt return team is 8th in the country. We have 6 true freshmen on the kick-off return team and they are 15th in the country. Statistically, we gave up 440 yards today, so we will drop a little bit, but we should end up in the top 50 in defense, which hasn’t been done here since 2008,” said Gonzales. Coach Gonzales also went on to say, “I mean, a disappointing end to the season and the day, but we are headed in the right direction, as hard as that is to see.”