UNM Football defeats NMSU in Rio Grande Rivalry, 34-25

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Football is now 2-0 on the season, after a 34-25 victory over New Mexico State on Saturday night in Albuquerque. This win marks the first Rio Grande Rivalry victory for UNM Head Coach Danny Gonzales and counting last season, the Lobos winning streak grows to four games.

“I said it all week long, we are the flagship university for this state. We should win this game every single time. In my opinion, we are better than they are, as a school, and now that’s just my opinion, and I have strong feelings for it,” said UNM Head Football Coach Danny Gonzales.

UNM got off to a fast start as they went 64 yards in 60 seconds in their opening drive, which was capped off with a 4-yard touchdown run from Bobby Cole. UNM led 14-3 at the end of the first quarter, and quarterback Terry Wilson was leading this offense in a big way. Overall, Wilson finished 26-39 in passing with 3 TD’s on 385 yards. “We knew the game plan going into this game, and we wanted to start fast and wanted to execute on the field with the ball and the passing game. You know, shout out to the offensive line they did an excellent job protecting. There are some things we got to fix upon – we had way too many penalties – but we will get that fixed and I feel like overall, we played solid physical football,” said Terry Wilson.

UNM gave up some big plays on defense, but they would finish strong in this game. A late touchdown pass from Wilson to Mannie Logan-Greene would be the cherry on top of the fourth quarter, as they linked up for a 58-yard touchdown making it 34-25 after the PAT. Logan-Greene finished with 258 all-purpose yards in this game and 1 TD. “I just tried to do my job, you know what I am saying, like, when the ball comes to me I think touchdown. you know, I just think “make the first guy miss, make a first down,” and then touchdown from there. So, definitely I am just doing my job,” said Mannie Logan-Greene.

Now 2-0 on the season, UNM will move on to play at Texas A&M next Saturday at 11 a.m.