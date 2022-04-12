ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Van Tate is out of his own office this week paying a visit to University of New Mexico Lobos football coach Danny Gonzales. Watch the video above for an extended interview with Gonzales as he discussed his search for another quarterback, seeking to add depth to the position.

Gonzales also talked about the upgrade of his offensive line, as well as a new training center and a variety of other topics. In just under five months, the UNM Lobos open the season at home in Albuquerque against the Maine Black Bears on September 3, 2022.