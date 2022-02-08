ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo football team got on the gridiron for the first time in 2022 on Tuesday. It was the first of 15 practices for the Lobos, and many new faces are getting familiar with the team.

Among the new players for the Lobos was Miles Kendrick, a quarterback who transferred from Kansas. Kendrick is still recovering from a broken right leg, however, he was able to be a limited participant on the first day. Despite his limited time on the team, he has already made an impression on his teammates.

“He brings in stuff that we don’t know and we have stuff that he doesn’t know,” said Isaiah Chavez. “You know, we got to teach him the playbook, but he can teach us how to get from one read to another quicker, instead of staring down. You know, how to put the ball here, when they’re there. It’s a whole different game he brings to the table.”

Also joining the UNM in a new role is former Lobo and NFL offensive lineman Byron Bell. Following an eight-year professional career, Bell is returning to his alma mater as a graduate assistant. Bell is excited to still be a part of the game and doesn’t know what he would be doing without football. “I’d probably would be somewhere, eating at some buffet, probably, more than likely, enjoying my time off,” said Bell.

All practices are open to the public and start at 9:30 a.m. The full practice schedule runs over the next five weeks and is capped off by a spring game on March 12 at 12 p.m.