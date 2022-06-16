ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobos have snagged yet another player from the transfer portal. Former University of Texas two-way player Jaden Hullaby announced his commitment to UNM this week.

The Dallas, Texas native played quarterback in high school and made the switch to linebacker with the Longhorns. Hullaby appeared in two games during his true freshman season in 2020, however he did not play in 2021 and took a redshirt year. At 6’2″ and 223 pounds, Hullaby transitioned to running back during the spring for Texas. He will have sophomore standing with UNM.

The Lobos will begin their season against Maine at University Stadium on Saturday, September 3.