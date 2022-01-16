UNM falls to Boise State, 71-63

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The box score did not accurately reflect the Lobos game against Boise State on Saturday. The Broncos got the win 71-63, and it was another night to forget for the Lobos.

Following a 56-85 loss at UNLV earlier in the week, UNM started off Saturday night strong. The Lobos stayed in the game for much of the first half, even leading for some time, however, their lack of size would eventually catch up to them. The Broncos ended up dominating the glass and won the rebound battle, 52-28. The boys in blue and orange even had 25 offensive rebounds – three less than UNM’s team total. The Broncos also found the foul line 38 times, but only converted 21 attempts (55%).

The Lobos did however find their way back to the basket late and brought the deficit to single digits. The last-minute points came primarily from guards Jalen House and KJ Jenkins with 21 and 15 respectively.

UNM gets back to the hardwood on Wednesday in Fort Collins against Colorado State. Tipoff is at 8:00 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.