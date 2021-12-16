UNM facing finals, SMU before holiday break

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The holidays are quickly approaching but the Lobos still have to worry about a few more things before they can enjoy the break. Coming off a loss to UTEP, UNM players are taking finals while also getting ready for arguably their toughest opponent yet this season, SMU.

Finals are already a difficult thing for many students that don’t have the schedule of an athlete. With the addition of Zoom classes and a full week of practice and games, athletes aren’t given much time to study. “This year really, it got me. It got me this year. I’m just happy it’s over with. Got this little break, I don’t want to think about school right now but it’s behind me,” said senior guard Saquan Singleton.

It’s not just a hard time for students but also the people trying to motivate them. “Honestly, this is a really hard time for college basketball coaches,” says coach Pitino. “You’ve got the break, which we’ll give them some days off to go home, which is great, which we love. But you’ve got finals, and you’ve got all these things weighing on these guys. You’ve got to get them focused on our next two games. We’re all thinking about what are we doing for the holidays. There’s a lot of elements, but the bottom line is focus on the task at hand.”

Once all the athletes finish their finals, they will square off against SMU on Sunday at The Pit with tipoff at 1 p.m. The Lobos, currently 6-5, will have one more non-conference game before starting Mountain West action against Colorado State on December 28.