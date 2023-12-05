ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It appears the coaching search has come to a close for the UNM football program. Former BYU and Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall has agreed to terms to be the next lead man for New Mexico, per reports from ESPN and The Athletic. A source confirmed to KRQE Sports of hire, however UNM has not been able to comment at this time.

Mendenhall, 57, has 17 years of head coach experience, including stints at BYU and Virginia. All 11 of Mendenhall’s BYU teams appeared in a bowl, and his Cavaliers appeared three bowl games, including the Orange Bowl in 2019. His coaching record sits at 135-81 overall and 7-7 in bowl games. He stepped away from coaching following the 2021 season.

Other accolades for Mendenhall include two Mountain West Championships (2006, 2007) and he was named the Mountain West coach of the year in 2006.

Prior to his time at BYU, Mendenhall spent six years at UNM. He served as both the defensive coordinator and the defensive backs coach during his time with the Lobos.