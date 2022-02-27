ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Richard Pitino is wrapping up his first season as the head basketball coach for UNM. It has not been all sunshine and rainbows for the Lobos this year, however, the team is already twice as good as it was last year — in terms of record, at least. The UNM men’s basketball team has doubled its win total from a year ago. The Lobos’ 12th win of the season was by way of a 69-65 victory over Air Force on Saturday.

In 2021, the Lobos finished the season with a measly six wins. Thanks to a 69-65 win over Air Force on Saturday, UNM’s win total is up to 12 for the season.

“Doubled our win total from last year, we’re excited about that,” said Coach Pitino. “We’re excited about getting a win in conference, sweeping an opponent, and now, we just keep moving forward.”

It wasn’t a pretty game, but the Lobos got it done. UNM only shot 21-54 from the field and 2-16 from three point range. Despite the less than ideal shooting performance, there were three players in cherry and silver to finish in double figures. Jamal Mashburn Jr. led all scorers with 24 points, while Jalen House had 16 and Javonte Johnson finished with 10.

Possibly the player of the game for the Lobos was Jay Allen-Tovar. The 6’9″ junior grabbed a career high 12 rebounds while also tallying up seven points. Also, in the closing moments of the game, Allen-Tovar got an offensive rebound and slammed it in, to give the Lobos a 4-point lead with 54 seconds remaining.

The Lobos are now 4-11 in conference and 12-17 overall. UNM has two games remaining, starting with Fresno State on the road on Monday. The final game of the season will be on March 5 at the Pit at 9:00 p.m.