ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It is game week for the UNM Football team, as they gear up to play at Texas A&M on Saturday at 5pm. Heading into year 4 under Head Coach Danny Gonzales, defense has been his bread and butter. The Lobos have improved year to year on that side of the ball and while they lose some key players from last year on defense, they are confident that they can keep their momentum.

The D-Line looks to turn some heads in 2023, as they come in bigger, faster, stronger, and much deeper than years past. Junior Defensive End, Kyler Drake believes this defense is playing with a chip on their shoulder. “I think we didn’t get a lot of recognition last year, I think we weren’t respected enough as a d-line you know, our ability to pass rush is better than a lot of people think. So, I think getting our pressures and getting our sacks and being able to help those guys in the back, is going to be the main goal for this year”, said Kyler Drake.