ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) The Lobos basketball team is moving on after a big win in Las Vegas. The University of New Mexico defeated San Jose state 79 to 66 in the Mountain West Tournament.

The Lobos will go on to play two seed Utah State who the Lobos upset this past weekend. The game is set for 7 p.m. tip-off Thursday night.

Van Tate will have a full recap of the game during the Sports Desk at 6 p.m. on Fox New Mexico.