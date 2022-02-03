ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It has not been the season that Richard Pitino envisioned during his first season as head coach of the UNM basketball team. The Lobos have lost almost every big man on the team for a variety of reasons, the team has an 8-14 overall record, and only has one conference win thus far.

“Am I happy with the record? Absolutely not,” said Pitino. “Every time I take a step back and say ‘look at what we’ve inherited,’ this is a very challenging situation. Not to say we inherited bad players, but when you inherit an incomplete roster and guys are transferring and you’re starting over like, I got to remind myself to stay the course. This is going to take some time to build.”

Pitino has a point. The Lobos haven’t exactly been a winning team lately – three straight losing seasons and a last-place finish a season ago. Then, when Pitino got the job, he wasn’t able to recruit for three months due to COVID-19. Normally, a coach would fly across the country traveling to gyms, watching guys play, and bringing them back for official visits. Pitino wasn’t able to do any of that.

Now, in Pitino’s first year, UNM has in fact shown progress, albeit not in the win column, but progress nonetheless. Compared to last year, New Mexico has made a jump from 303 to 161 in the NET rankings and from 294 to 154 in the 2022 Pomeroy College Basketball Ratings. It may be a slow process, but Pitino believes that he can bring UNM basketball back to its winning ways.

“I’m one hundred percent confident,” said Pitino. “I believe, I know that it’s going to happen. I know that we’re doing things very well. It may not result in the scoreboard that fans and so on look at, but it’s going to happen, I have zero doubt in my mind. We just got to keep building. The answer is time, and that’s something that people don’t want to hear.”