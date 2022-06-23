ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In honor of the 50th anniversary of Title IX ,UNM held a luncheon on Thursday to celebrate the occasion and trailblazers of women in New Mexican sports. In addition, UNM launched the Howl for Her campaign, providing visibility and equity for female sports at UNM.

“Title nine is a law, but it’s also a way of life and it changed our culture,” said Joan Cronan. “I think it changed the culture where people say, why not? Why can’t they play? What can we do to make it happen. I think that was so important as we go through the 50 years to improve.”

Howl For Her applies to all nine UNM women’s sports and contributions will be distributed equally. The funds aim to help nutrition, travel, equipment, recruiting and mental health.

UNM says that the Lobos will celebrate the anniversary of Title IX throughout the upcoming sports season.