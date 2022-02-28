ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Men’s Basketball had a quick turnaround this week. They beat Air Force on Saturday in the Pit, but then had to play at Fresno State on Monday. UNM didn’t get off to the best start shooting, as they made just 46% of their shots from the field in the 1st half. UNM would hang around with Fresno State though, as they only trailed 39-31 at the half.

The Lobos would come out in the 2nd half looking strong. Once again led by Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Jaelen House, the Lobos out-scored the Bulldogs 37-32 in the 2nd half. House finished with 16 points and Mashburn finished with a team high of 27 points.

This game, would go down to the wire though, and with under a minute to play Fresno State would break a 68-68 tie with a 3-pointer. UNM would have a shot at the lead with under 4 seconds to play, but Mashburn’s go ahead 3-pointer would not find the net.

UNM sees a strong 2nd half surge fall short, losing 71-68. UNM is now 12-18 overall and 4-12 in MW play. The Lobos will now close out their regular season at home on Saturday, hosting UNLV at 9pm.