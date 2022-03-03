ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo men’s basketball team will play its final game of the regular season on Saturday. It will be the last time that three players — Saquan Singleton, Jordan Arroyo and Clay Patterson — suit up for the cherry and silver.

“I think the storyline with those guys is just what they’ve endured,” said coach Pitino. “Those guys got displaced, weren’t able to play home games in the Pit, weren’t able to play in front of fans. Stuck with it, had a great attitude.”

Not only did all three guys play during the COVID-19 season that forced UNM to play outside the state, but all three went through a coaching change as well. Due to other various reasons such as depth and health, the three Lobo seniors’ minutes have been streaky.

Singleton has been with the Lobos for two years. The Bronx, New York native began his collegiate career a Hutchinson Community College prior to transferring to New Mexico for his junior season. In his first year as a Lobo, Singleton started all 22 games and averaged eight points and 4.5 rebound per game. He was expected to be a key returning piece during the first year of the new coaching regime, however missed a significant amount of time due to a heart condition.

“My favorite memory probably is going to be my first game back. I forgot who we were playing. When I had the heart disorder, when I got subbed in everybody was screaming my name, standing ovation, clapping and stuff for me. That was one of the best moments in the Pit for me. I’m blessed just to be here playing one more game so, I’m going to go all out. ”

Arroyo got an opportunity to get more playing time down the final stretch of the season due to the Lobos lack of depth in the front court. As a local product, Arroyo played his high school ball at Atrisco Heritage Academy in southwest Albuquerque. Arroyo walked on to the program as a freshman and finally received a scholarship near the conclusion of his final season with the team.

Patterson is also a local product, coming from Rio Rancho. Like Arroyo, Patterson was a walk-on and received a scholarship during his senior campaign.

“It meant a lot, I’m really thankful to coach Pitino for that. It helps more than people probably think, getting that scholarship. It was a great opportunity and I’m just really thankful for that.”