UNM basketball loses to Utah State Wednesday night 77-45

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico’s men’s basketball is now 3-5 overall and 0-5 in Mountain West play, after a 77-45 loss on Wednesday night to Utah State. UNM held an early lead over the Aggies, after a 9-0 run that was capped off by back to back threes from Keith McGee. McGee led the Lobos with 10 points, but the rest of this game would be downhill.

UNM finished Wednesday’s game shooting 15-54 (28%) from the field, and ended the game with 17 turnovers. Once again, UNM would also not notch many assists, as they had just 5.

Utah State would take advantage as they finished with three scorers in the double figures, including a game high of 18 from Neemias Queta. The Aggies got 19 points off of turnovers and also out rebounded UNM 41-28.

UNM and Utah State will play again on Friday at 7 p.m., and that game will be shown on FS1.

