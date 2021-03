ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United kicks off their seven-match preseason on Saturday against El Paso, in Albuquerque at their Mesa Del Sol training facility. New Mexico United is slated to have three home matches and four on the road in their preseason.

Players are excited to kick things off on Saturday with fans in attendance. "You know, even though it's preseason I am pretty sure they are going to be in mid-season form, and for someone like me, who came on the team last year and didn't really have the home field experience. To be able to have fans here in Albuquerque tomorrow I think it's going to be a huge morale boost for everybody," said defender Kalen Ryden.