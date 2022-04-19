ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Following a series over the weekend where the University of New Mexico was swept by last-place San Diego State, the Lobos welcomed No. 9 Texas Tech to Santa Ana Star Field on Tuesday afternoon. To the surprise of Red Raider nation, the cherry and silver battled the entire game and walked it off in style.

The two teams had already met up twice this season, with the Red Raiders outscoring the Lobos 39-7. Tuesday started off in a similar way as Texas Tech jumped out to an early 6-0 lead.

In the third inning, Lenny Junior Ashby provided a spark for the Lobo offense, as he hit a two-run shot for his ninth homerun of the season. A few batters later and Kyle landers grounded up the middle in an opening that scored a runner on second. It was suddenly a three-run ballgame.

Texas Tech began to add some cushion to its lead and got it to 9-3. The Red Raider bats eventually died down and UNM went on to score in each of the final four innings, making things interesting. Down two in the bottom of the ninth and with two runners on, Jeffrey David sent a ball to the parking lot in right field for a walk-off home run and an 11-10 win.

The win improves the Lobo’s record to 15-21 on the year. Up next for the cherry and silver is a road series against UNLV this weekend.