UNM baseball player Aaron Makil proud to represent Native American heritage

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –University of New Mexico starting pitcher, Aaron Makil is not only a great arm on the mound but he is also a guy that had to work to get to where he is now.

Makil was not highly recruited out of high school and worked his way up through a junior college in Arizona to get to Division I baseball.

Makil is very humbled to be playing with the Lobos but he is also very proud to represent his Native American heritage at the Division I level.

“A lot of people think that I am of other ethnicities but I have to tell them every time that I am Native American because I want to be known as that and I just have a lot of pride with that and hold it with a lot of honor,” said Makil.

Makil is from the Salt River Reservation in Arizona and he hopes that by fulfilling his dream of playing baseball at a high level, he can give back to his community in the future.

“Being able to come out here and get the exposure, like I have already though, about just being able to go back to the community where I am from and just be able to like share the knowledge with them and be able to just hopefully start some camps of something. Just to be able to work with the youth and all that,” said Makil.