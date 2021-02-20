UNM Baseball loses to Gonzaga in their season opener, 4-3

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Baseball is in Surprise, Arizona, playing in the Sanderson Ford College Baseball Classic. The Lobos opened up their season and tournament play on Friday against Gonzaga and while they led going into the 8th inning, they would lose 4-3.

UNM took a 3-2 lead in the 8th inning off of a solo home run from Kyler Castillo. However, Gonzaga went on to win it in the 9th after tying the game on a hit-by-pitch and a walk-off ground out to pull ahead.

UNM moves on to play Oregon State on Saturday at 12pm.

