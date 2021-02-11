UNM Baseball is ready, excited to start season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Mountain West Conference released its preseason poll for baseball on Thursday, and the Lobos were picked tied for third with UNLV.

Two players from Lobos were also represented in the Preseason All-Conference team, seniors Justin Armbruester and Kyle Landers. The University of New Mexico is coming off of a 14-4 season last year, that was cut short to COVID-19. Head Coach Ray Birmingham saw a lot of potential in his team a year ago, and he feels that this team shows even more potential in 2021.

“This team is going to be as good, well it’s going to be better than last year’s team by at least two or three times. Recruiting has been really good, these kids got another year under their belt, and we have added some great players. It feels really good,” said Birmingham.

UNM Baseball will start the 2021 season at the Sanderson Ford College Baseball Classic in Surprise, Ariz. The team will first face Gonzaga at 5 p.m. on Feb. 19.