ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Baseball’s Justin Olson hit a career-high of three home runs and eight RBIs in a 17-7 victory over Fresno State on Saturday afternoon. With this victory the Lobos secured a Mountain West series victory over the Bulldogs.

UNM hit a season-high of seven home runs, which is the fourth-highest total in program history. Olson lead the charge with a three-run home run, a grand slam, and a solo shot. The Lobos will now go for their first conference series sweep of the season at noon on Sunday.