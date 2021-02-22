UNM baseball gets in the win column, beating K-State on Sunday 4-3

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –University of New Mexico baseball came into Sunday riding a 2-game losing skid at the Sanderson Ford College Baseball Classic, in Surprise, Arizona. The Lobos trailed for most of their game with Kansas State on Sunday, but they would tie the game at 3 in the 8th inning.

In the bottom of the 9th, UNM would garner a walk off 4-3 victory, which betters their record to 1-2 on the year. UNM will wrap up play in Surprise, Arizona, on Monday when they take on Oregon State at 3 p.m. The full game stats can be viewed online.