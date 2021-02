ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Coming off of a walk-off loss on Friday night, UNM Baseball would drop their second-straight game at the Sanderson Ford College Baseball Classic, in Surprise, Arizona.

Oregon State racked up 14 runs on 16 hits, while UNM had one run on just four hits. The Lobos only run came in the 8th inning off of a solo home run from Jared Martin.

UNM is now 0-2 on the year and they will be back in action on Sunday at 5 p.m. They’ll be playing Kansas State.