UNM Baseball drops game one in Washington 4-3 in 10 innings

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico Baseball had been put on hold since April 3 due to COVID-19. But for the first time in 20 days, the Lobos were back in live game action as they played at Washington.

This game went into extra innings after UNM tied the game at 3 in the 7th inning, but in the bottom of the 10th Cody Dye would give up a walk-off single to lose the game 4-3. Now 8-16 on year UNM will play Washington in game 2 on Saturday at 3 pm, that game can be seen live on the PAC-12 Plus Network online.