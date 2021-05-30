UNM Baseball drops final game of the year, 11-10 to San Diego State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Baseball finished their season with an 11-10 loss on Saturday to San Diego State. The Lobos finish their year with a 16-25 overall record and 10-17 record in conference play.

It wasn’t the best end to a season, but Saturday was still special as Ray Birmingham said goodbye to the fans and coaching, as he is retiring after 43 years of coaching in the state of New Mexico. “I mean, it’s my family, people of this state are my family. You know, I can go to every town and go find somebody that I coached or, coached against, or coached with. I mean, I love New Mexico. I think I gave them all I had and I think I made em proud,” said Ray Birmingham.

