UNM Baseball completes the sweep of Air Force on Sunday, 11-4

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Baseball had a solid opening weekend at home, as after an 11-4 victory on Sunday, they completed a three-game sweep of Air Force. UNM Improves to 4-3 overall and 3-0 in conference play after a big win on Sunday.

“It was a good start, we saw some good pitching today. Lively was off the charts and we saw it yesterday with Armbruester. We saw some clutch hitting, Kyler Castillo played his tail off and the local kid played his tail off too, Weissenborn played really well. You know, a lot of positive things to build on,” said UNM Head Baseball Coach Ray Birmingham.

Starting pitch Tristin Lively had a great outing for the Lobos on Sunday, as he went six innings and only gave up one run on four hits with seven strikeouts. UNM would also have a solid day at the plate as they racked up 11 runs on 13 hits.

It was a good way to start out in the newly-renovated stadium in Albuquerque, and playing at home this year is just huge for this team. “They were excited to play at home today, and they were excited to play in the atmosphere that was at the Lobo Baseball Field today,” said Birmingham. “I think that now that they get to play a regular schedule, the right way, it makes them even more excited.”

UNM will now hit the road to play a three-game set with UNLV, starting with a double-header on Saturday at 2 p.m.