UNM Baseball Coach Ray Birmingham set to retire after 2021 spring season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico Athletics announced on Sunday afternoon that Lobo Baseball Coach, Ray Birmingham will retire from coaching after this season. Birmingham released this statement on Sunday:

“I want to thank the people of New Mexico for being so good to me for so long. I have always believed that New Mexico kids can do just as much as anybody else in the country, and I have committed my entire life to prove that and helping them prove that. I have always believed in leaving it better than you found it, and I feel good that I have done that.”

Birmingham leaves UNM as New Mexico’s winningest baseball coach. Over his 43-year coaching career, Birmingham racked up 1,224 wins. Over his 14 years at UNM, Birmingham also took his Lobos to four regular-season titles, three Mountain West Tournament titles, and five NCAA Regional appearances.

A formal press conference will be held on Monday, April 19 at Santa Ana Star Field, starting at noon. Fans are welcome to come but must wear masks.