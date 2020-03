ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Baseball improved their record to 10-4 on the season after a walk-off win against Hofstra on Saturday. 12-11 was the final on Friday evening at Santa Ana Star Field.

This game was tied at 11 in the bottom of the ninth, but an RBI double from Kyle Landers would end it in walk-off fashion. UNM will play Hofstra is a doubleheader on Saturday starting at 12 p.m.