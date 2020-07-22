UNM Athletics now has 2 student-athletes test positive for COVID-19

New Mexico wide receiver Jordan Kress (9) rushes to the end zone to score a touchdown ahead of New Mexico State defensive back Shamad Lomax (22) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 in Albuquerque, N.M. New Mexico won 55-52. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On June 8 the University of New Mexico Athletics released its COVID-19 testing numbers and one student-athlete test positive for coronavirus, as well as a staff member. On Tuesday the number is now up to two student-athletes.

UNM football senior wide receiver Jordan Kress took to Twitter on Tuesday and said that his COVID-19 test came back positive. He said in his tweet:

“Unfortunately found out this afternoon I tested positive for COVID-19, subsequently to arriving in New Mexico. I’m currently feeling well, quarantined and looking forward to rejoining my teammates ASAP, urge everyone to stay inside, practice social distancing, and Mask up!”

Kress also went on to tweet out: “Get tested, you may be a carrier or such and not know, be safe. Find a center near you.”

