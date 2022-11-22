ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Athletics Department is holding a news conference Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. to discuss the rescheduling of the UNM and New Mexico State University basketball game.

Saturday’s basketball game between the two schools was postponed due to a shooting on UNM’s campus involving a student and New Mexico State University men’s basketball player, Michael Peake.

According to the documents released on Monday, UNM students Brandon Travis, Jonathan Smith, and Eli, whose last name was not mentioned, wanted revenge on Peake after they got into a fight at the UNM – NMSU football game in October in Las Cruces.

The three told police they knew Peake would be in town for the basketball game against UNM. Court documents reveal they got their friend and fellow UNM student, 17-year-old Mya Hill, to agree to lure Peake to campus so they could jump him.

The affidavit says once Peake met up with Hill on campus, the three men approached Peake. Police say surveillance video from Coronado student housing shows Travis pointing a gun at Peake’s face, and one of the other men hitting Peake’s right leg with a bat. Surveillance video shows Peake running off and Travis shooting at him. That’s when Peake reached for his own gun and shot back, fatally hitting Travis. Police say Travis shot Peake in the leg before dying on the scene. Peake was taken to UNM Hospital.

Smith is now facing charges of aggravated battery and tampering with evidence. He made his first appearance in court Monday afternoon. The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office is trying to keep him behind bars until trial.

Hill, who police say lured Peake to campus, was booked into the juvenile detention center and is charged with aggravated battery and conspiracy. It is still unclear at this point if Eli will face any charges.