ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM athletic department announced the Hall of Honor class of 2023 on Tuesday. This year’s class includes six members across six different sports.

Matthieu Amgwerd (Tennis 1998-2000)

Andy Boyens (Soccer 2004-2006)

Danny Granger (Basketball 2003-2005)

Michael Putnam (Golf 1978-1982)

Bernard “Bernie” Rivers (Track & Field 1964-1967)(Posthumous)

Tom Daulton- Distinguished Service Award (Swimming and Water Polo 1973-1977)

The class of 2023 will be inducted on Thursday, November 2 at Sandia Resort and Casino. They will also be honored during halftime of UNM’s football game against UNLV on Saturday, November 4.