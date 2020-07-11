UNM Athletic Director releases statement in regards to Fall Sports

News Alert
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham didn’t have a clear answer when it came to postponing in-state college sports. She said that she doesn’t have the same authority over University Athletics, as she does for athletics K-12.

UNM Athletic Director, Eddie Nuñez released this statement on Friday:

“As we have since the start of this pandemic, we will continue to work closely with the Governor’s office, University administration, and the Mountain West Conference member schools to determine a path forward. 

UNM Athletics and our medical team have created strict COVID-19 protocols for student-athletes for their return to campus for workouts and for returning to play. Student-athlete, staff and community safety have guided the protocols and plans we have created. We are extremely lucky to have the expertise of UNMH and our entire medical team as we navigate the pandemic. 

The basic principle of our plan has been to follow the State of New Mexico guidelines to wear a mask and maintain social distancing whenever possible, and we urge everyone to do the same.”

Eddie Nuñez

