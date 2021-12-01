UNM Athletic Director Eddie Nunez mentioned as candidate for Miami

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  A report in the Miami Herald Tuesday had Lobo fans asking a lot of questions. According to the report, UNM Athletic Director Eddie Nunez is a candidate for the A.D. vacancy at the University of Miami.

The report even said that Nunez would be in for a second interview this week. When asked about the report by KRQE Sports, Nunez said that he was only focused on UNM athletics. Nunez is from Miami and has been athletic director at UNM since his hiring in August of 2017.

