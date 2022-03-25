ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM athletic director Eddie Nunez is a busy man with a new project to make his athletes stronger. Nunez and the Lobos recently broke ground on the New Mexico Mutual Champions Training Center which will benefit all of the athletes at the school.

“I can tell you right now that this will replicate not just the best in our league, but the best in the country,” said Nunez. “What we are trying to do is not just build something for show, but build something for functionality. This is about giving our student-athletes a one-stop-shop and that’s what we were going for. We were going for something that is really going to be an impact on all of our student-athletes.”

Nunez also covered a topic Lobo fans continue to ask about, hosting an NCAA Tournament regional.