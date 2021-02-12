UNM Athletic Department bracing for major budget shortfall

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico athletics is gearing up for another uphill financial battle. Lobo Athletic Director Eddie Nunez is warning the Board of Regents they may be up to $14 million short. Universities and colleges around the country have been dealing with budget shortfalls in sports because of the pandemic and UNM is no different.

COVID-19 restrictions have kept fans from watching Lobo games in person. “We’re very dependent on our self-generated funds. Our ticket sales, our parking special events. Many of those things, unfortunately, that this year because of COVID we’re not able to do. Because we’re so dependent much more than other institutions at our level within that area it’s really put us in a bind,” said Nunez.

UNM Athletics says it’s expecting a budget shortfall between $12.5 million to around $14 million for this budget year ending in July. Usually, UNM’s athletic budget ranges from $30 million to $35 million each year. The Lobos have taken some major hits, not having fans at football and basketball games. Nunez says the projections are a worst-case scenario and they’re doing everything they can to shave costs.

Nunez believes athletics will be able to save at least $3 million through holding vacant staff positions open, cutting their recruiting budget, and limiting travel to regional events. KRQE News 13 asked Nunez how the department would manage if football doesn’t happen again this fall. He’s not thinking about that, but rather planning to play in person.

“With the vaccines, with the opportunity for us in showing how we’ve been able to do this. We do feel like we can be prepared when it comes that time to host games here. The ability to have fans, it’s also going to be dependent on fans to walk in and feel comfortable in their surroundings,” Nunez said.

If UNM is allowed to play in person this upcoming season, that’s ultimately up to the state and health order rules. Right now, Nunez says they’re planning on only selling 50% of their tickets. The Lobos rival, New Mexico State University says their original athletic budget was about $21 million, they’re expecting about a $3.7 million deficit.