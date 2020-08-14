UNM assistant coach arrested for DWI

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University is the latest to postpone football in the fall due to the coronavirus pandemic. NMSU competes as an independent in football and said there were a lot of factors that led to the decision.

One of those factors is the health guidelines for the state that requires out of state guest to commit to a 14-day quarantine when entering New Mexico. No opponent would be able to meet that requirement. The Aggies schedule was another factor. Eight opponents had pulled out of their 2020 commitment to the Aggies on the schedule, leaving only four active games. Long term health concerns because of coronavirus were also mentioned as a factor but the tipping point came Wednesday when the Western Athletic Conference decided to postpone all of fall sports.