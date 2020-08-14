ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A University of New Mexico assistant men’s basketball coach has been arrested for aggravated DWI according to a criminal complaint, Brandon Mason was pulled over early Friday morning near Paseo and Louisiana after the deputy noticed him weaving and driving slowly.
He denied drinking alcohol but the deputy says he had bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol. The complaint says Mason refused to take a breath test. The UNM Athletic Department suspended Mason from his coaching duties.
Latest News
- UNM assistant coach arrested for DWI
- Torres Small, Herrell agree to TV debates in 2nd Congressional District race
- Back-to-school politics: Debate over in-person learning dividing lawmakers
- Famous, old Bernalillo County courthouse officially sold
- Albuquerque grandparents share COVID-19 recovery story