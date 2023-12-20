ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The Lobos new coaching staff is officially in place. UNM announced 11 new full-time coaches for the 2024 season on Wednesday. All 11 come from different programs, and all have previously worked with new UNM head coach Bronco Mendenhall.

On offense, Jason Beck is the new man in charge. Beck comes to UNM after serving last season as the offensive coordinator at Syracuse. With the Orange, Beck led an offense that averaged 358.7 yards and 25.5 points per game. Beck will also serve as the Lobos quarterbacks coach, which is a role that he previously served under Mendenhall at both Virginia and BYU.

On the other side of the ball, Nick Howell will be the Lobos defensive coordinator. Howell has spent the last two seasons as the DC at Vanderbilt, where his Commodores recently led the SEC with 12 interceptions. Howell also has experience working under Mendenhall, as he served as a position coach in the secondary and defensive coordinator at both Virginia and BYU.

The special teams will be coached by Shane Hunter. He joins UNM after serving as co-defensive coordinator at Utah Tech. He will also serve as the Lobos linebackers coach.

