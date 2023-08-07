ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico and New Mexico State will get together for men’s basketball this upcoming season. The Rio Grande Rivalry is back on after a year off.

The first matchup between the two schools will be at The Pit on December 2. The Lobos and Aggies women will also play that day in The Pit. It is the only game they will play this upcoming season.

The second game for the Lobos and Aggies men will be on December 15 at the Pan Am Center in Las Cruces. Through a press release, UNM athletic director Eddie Nuñez talked about the rivalry resuming.

“The New Mexico-New Mexico State rivalry means so much to our state, and we are excited to have these games scheduled for the upcoming basketball season,” said Nuñez. “The pride and passion of Lobo fans and Aggie fans make for an incredible atmosphere every time the teams play, and it is important to continue that tradition. We are grateful to our colleagues at NMSU for working with us to ensure the safety and well-being of all our student-athletes, coaches, staff, and fans.”

The series took a pause last season after a deadly shooting, involving a UNM student and NMSU basketball player.