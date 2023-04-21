ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Lobo men’s basketball team picked up a third player from the transfer portal on Friday. Former Dayton forward Mustapha Amzil announced his commitment to UNM on Twitter.

Amzil joins New Mexico as a redshirt junior following the last three seasons with the Flyers. The Helsinki, Finland, native most recently averaged 9.3 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. Mustapha also appeared in every Flyer game in each of the last two seasons.

With the addition of Amzil (6-9), the Lobos frontcourt now consists of Sebastian Forsling (7-0), and newcomers Nelly Junior Joseph (6-10) and Jadyn Toppin (6-8). Currently, the other new first-year Lobos are Tru Washington, Jemarl Baker Jr., and walk-on Shane Douma Sanchez. UNM now has two available scholarships remaining.