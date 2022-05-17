ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobos have added another QB to the mix. Junior college transfer Jake Jensen announced on twitter that he committed to UNM on Tuesday.

Jensen originally committed to BYU out of high school, but later transferred to Contra Costa College in San Pablo, California. In 2021, Jensen threw for 1970 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Lobos head coach Danny Gonzales said that after the initial signing class for 2022, the team would continue to look for a junior college transfer at the quarterback position. Jensen mentioned former Cleveland High School head coach and current UNM quarterback coach Heath Ridenour as part of his decision to come to New Mexico.

Jensen joins a quarterback room with Isaiah Chavez, Miles Kendrick, CJ Montes and Connor Genal.