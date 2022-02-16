ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2022 UNM football schedule was revealed on Wednesday.

The Lobos will open the season with three home games beginning on September 9 against Maine. UNM will then host an early season Mountain West Matchup against Boise State on Sep. 10, before closing out the homestand against UTEP on Sep. 19.

“We are very excited to play our first three games at home,” said head coach Danny Gonzales. “It’s great to have an early season conference game at home, and Boise State is always one of the best teams in the Mountain West. The schedule is great for our fans, with great home games and three of the first four conference games at home as well.”

Up next for the Lobos will be the toughest game on the schedule, as the cherry and silver will head to Death Valley to take on LSU. Then the Lobos will travel to the bright lights of Las Vegas and play for the first time in Allegiant Stadium against UNLV.

New Mexico will then play the next two out of three at home against Wyoming on Oct. 18 and Fresno State on the 22. Those two games will mark five of the first games of the season at University Stadium.

One of the most anticipated games on the schedule every year is the Rio Grande Rivalry against New Mexico State University. The Lobos will travel down to Las Cruces to play the Aggies on October 15.

The Lobos will close the 2022 season with three out of the final four on the road with trips to Utah State, Air Force, and Colorado State. The final home game of the season is November 19 against San Diego State. The Lobos game against the Rams is the final of the regular season scheduled for November 26.